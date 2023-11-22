Tolerance.ca
Israel/Gaza Hostilities Take Horrific Toll on Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinian children stand amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Al-Bureij camp, Gaza, on October 29, 2023 following Israeli airstrikes. © 2023 Mohammed Talatene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images An estimated 5,500 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to Gaza’s government media office, amid widespread airstrikes by the Israeli military. Hundreds more are reported missing and may be trapped under the rubble. As many children have been killed in Gaza in just a few weeks as the total number of children killed in armed conflicts globally…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
