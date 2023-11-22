Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Crackdown on Independent Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sevinc Vagifgizi and Ulvi Hasanli (undated) © Meydan TV (Berlin, November 22, 2023) – Azerbaijani authorities have arrested Ulvi Hasanli and Sevinc Vagifgizi, top leaders of Abzas Media, an independent media outlet known for investigating and exposing corruption, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities also detained Mahammad Kekalov, a social entrepreneur who has also worked with Abzas Media. On November 21, 2023, Baku’s Khatai district court placed Hasanli and Vagifgizi, Abzas Media’s director and editor-in-chief respectively, in pretrial detention for four months.…


© Human Rights Watch
