Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Māori suicide rates remain too high – involving whānau more in coronial inquiries should be a priority

By Clive Aspin, Associate Professor of Health, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Gabrielle Jenkin, Director Suicide and Mental Health Research Group University of Otago Wellington, University of Otago
Allowing whānau to be more engaged in the coronial investigation into a suicide would help provide answers for family – and help mental health services improve preventative measures.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
