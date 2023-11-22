Carved trees and burial sites: Wiradjuri Elders share the hidden stories of _marara_ and _dhabuganha_
By Caroline Spry, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, PhD, La Trobe University
Brian J Armstrong, Research Associate, The University of Melbourne
Greg Ingram, Wiradjuri Traditional Custodian, and Aboriginal Communities Officer at Central Tablelands Local Land Services, Indigenous Knowledge
Ian Sutherland, Wiradjuri/Kamilaroi Traditional Custodian, Indigenous Knowledge
Lawrence Conyers, Professor of Anthropology, University of Denver
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following contains information about deceased persons, ceremonial practices, and Men’s and Women’s Business with the permission of the Gaanha-bula Action Group.
People have long used symbols (marks or characters) to communicate ideas and concepts. It is something that sets humans apart from other beings.
The oldest dated example of symbolic thinking is a 77,000-year-old carved ochre object found in South…
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023