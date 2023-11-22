Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should we still be using RATs to test for COVID? 4 key questions answered

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Deakin University
We’re currently navigating an eighth wave of COVID infections in Australia. However the threat COVID poses to us is significantly less than it has ever been, thanks to immunity we’ve acquired through a combination of prior infection and vaccination.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Māori suicide rates remain too high – involving whānau more in coronial inquiries should be a priority
~ Russian rap has long held up a mirror to Russian society – and the current reflection isn't flattering
~ A new database of teachers on screen shows they are often portrayed as rule breakers, losers or villains
~ Carved trees and burial sites: Wiradjuri Elders share the hidden stories of _marara_ and _dhabuganha_
~ Is it time to reconsider the idea of 'the banality of evil'?
~ Queer archives preserve activist history and provide strategies to counter hate
~ If we do it right, we can replant trees and shrubs to store carbon – and restore biodiversity
~ There has been much talk of war crimes in the Israel-Gaza conflict. But will anyone actually be prosecuted?
~ Out with the old: Marketers are reinventing themselves for a more sustainable future
~ A ceasefire is far from lasting peace -- a national security expert on the Israel-Hamas deal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter