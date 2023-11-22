Out with the old: Marketers are reinventing themselves for a more sustainable future
By Ingrid Kajzer Mitchell, Associate Professor, School of Business, Royal Roads University
Karly Nygaard-Petersen, Doctoral Candidate, School of Business, Royal Roads University
Marketers are caught between using traditional marketing practices focused on profit, planned obsolescence and overconsumption, and newer approaches centred on sustainability and social impact.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023