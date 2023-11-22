Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are small nuclear reactors the solution to Canada’s net-zero ambitions?

By Martin Boucher, Faculty Lecturer, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
As Canada grapples with the imperative to meet its net-zero carbon emission targets, a new player has emerged on the energy scene: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These compact reactors present a modern twist on traditional nuclear technology, which has languished without significant new developments for three decades.

By promising faster construction, lower costs and enhanced safety,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
