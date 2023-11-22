Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deforestation jeopardises agribusiness and food security in Brazil and worldwide

By Argemiro Teixeira Leite Filho, Pesquisador do Centro de Sensoriamento Remoto (CSR), Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)
Diminishing forests reduces the capacity of the Amazon and Cerrado to regulate rainfall patterns. That’s bad for communities, but also bad for business and global food security.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
