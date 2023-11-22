Tolerance.ca
Iran: Security Forces Violently Repress Anniversary Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest in Zahedan, Iran, on October 28, 2022.  © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Iranian security forces used excessive force on protesters commemorating the anniversary of the brutal “Bloody Friday” government crackdown on large anti-government demonstrations in 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces fired “birdshot” shotgun pellets, rubber bullets, and tear gas and beat and otherwise assaulted protesters on September 29, 2023, and again on October 20. The United Nations Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Iran should investigate the pattern of excessive…


