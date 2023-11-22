Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Autumn statement: as it happened

By Pauline McCallion, Senior Business Editor, The Conversation
Welcome to The Conversation’s live blog for the UK’s autumn statement 2023, which is due to be delivered to parliament from midday. We’ll be updating the blog throughout the day. Check back here for details of what’s in the statement as measures are announced, reaction from our academic experts, and other analysis of the UK economy.






