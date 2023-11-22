Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth in the Anthropocene: how did we get here? Can we limit the damage?

By Victor Court, Économiste, chercheur associé au Laboratoire interdisciplinaire des énergies de demain, Université Paris Cité
In 2000, Nobel Prize-winning atmospheric chemist Paul J. Crutzen proposed that the epoch known as the Holocene, which started some 11,700 years ago, had reached its end. To describe our current era, he employed the term anthropocene, originated earlier by ecologist Eugene F. Stoermer. Together the two scientists asserted that humans’ collective influence on the Earth system was so profound that it was altering the planet’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autumn statement: as it happened
~ The vast majority of us have no idea what the padlock icon on our internet browser is – and it's putting us at risk
~ When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe
~ Why NHS England is struggling – despite more staff and money
~ The most vulnerable shoulder rising energy costs because their homes aren't efficient enough – here's why that's so hard to tackle
~ Napoleon: the film's fashion tells a story of its own, from cropped hair to ribbon chokers
~ Autumn statement: experts react to national insurance and business tax cuts
~ Five truths to know: Cuba, the European Union and Human Rights
~ Sudan: Civilians suffering ‘unimaginable horror’ amid ethnically motivated violence in Darfur
~ It’s hunting season against justice officials in Guatemala
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter