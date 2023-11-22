Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Autumn statement: experts react to national insurance and business tax cuts

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Gavin Midgley, Senior Teaching Fellow in Accounting, University of Surrey
Louise Overton, Associate Professor in Social Policy Director of the Centre on Household Assets and Savings Management (CHASM), University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
National insurance cuts and business investment were all included, as was the pensions triple lock. But our experts saw some omissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
