Human Rights Observatory

Five truths to know: Cuba, the European Union and Human Rights

By Amnesty International
By Camila Rodríguez, executive director of Justicia 11J I am writing these words in exile. I left Cuba almost exactly a year ago, after months of being threatened by State Security to stop my work defending human rights inside Cuba. My story is the story of dozens of activists, journalists, political dissidents and non-conformist artists […] The post Five truths to know: Cuba, the European Union and Human Rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
