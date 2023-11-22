Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Civilians suffering ‘unimaginable horror’ amid ethnically motivated violence in Darfur

By Amnesty International
Survivors and witnesses of a series of ethnically motivated attacks by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias in Ardamata, West Darfur earlier this month that killed and injured hundreds of civilians, have described the harrowing scenes to Amnesty International. The attacks begun around 1 November when RSF started attacking the Sudanese Armed Forces […] The post Sudan: Civilians suffering ‘unimaginable horror’ amid ethnically motivated violence in Darfur appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
