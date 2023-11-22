Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s hunting season against justice officials in Guatemala

By Amnesty International
By Adeline Neau and Josefina Salomon* Guatemalan lawyer Flor de María Gálvez Álvarez still struggles to see herself as a refugee.  More than a decade after becoming a member of the now-defunct International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), she barely had enough time to call her parents before having to flee her country in […] The post It’s hunting season against justice officials in Guatemala appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
