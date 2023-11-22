Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Universal Children’s Day: Post-Covid, Hong Kong must ensure children’s rights

By Hong Kong Free Press
"This year, 269 students in Hong Kong have attempted to take their own lives, and 37 have succeeded. Among 10,279 arrested from the 2019 protests, 1,754 were teenagers under 18 years old, with the youngest only 11."


© Global Voices -
