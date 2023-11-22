Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autumn statement live: experts respond to chancellor's tax cuts and benefit changes

By Pauline McCallion, Senior Business Editor, The Conversation
Welcome to The Conversation’s live blog for the UK’s autumn statement 2023, which is due to be delivered to parliament from midday. We’ll be updating the blog throughout the day. Check back here for details of what’s in the statement as measures are announced, reaction from our academic experts, and other analysis of the UK economy.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Universal Children’s Day: Post-Covid, Hong Kong must ensure children’s rights
~ Are rents rising in your Philly neighborhood? Don't blame the baristas
~ In the face of death, destruction and displacement, beauty plays a vital role in Gaza
~ Digitized records from wildlife centers show the most common ways that humans harm wild animals
~ Forensic anthropologists work to identify human skeletal remains and uncover the stories of the unknown dead
~ Small-town America's never-ending struggle to maintain its values hasn't always been good for US democracy
~ Gaza war: how representative is Hamas of ordinary Palestinians?
~ Why a doctor's empathy is important for keeping patients safe
~ DIY faecal transplants? Don't try this at home
~ Americans are tiptoeing out of economic turmoil this holiday shopping season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter