Digitized records from wildlife centers show the most common ways that humans harm wild animals
By Tara K. Miller, Policy Research Specialist, Repair Lab, University of Virginia
Richard B. Primack, Professor of Biology, Boston University
Hundreds of wildlife rehabilitation centers across the US and Canada treat sick and injured animals and birds. Digitizing their records is yielding valuable data on human-wildlife encounters.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023