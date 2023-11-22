Forensic anthropologists work to identify human skeletal remains and uncover the stories of the unknown dead
By Madeline Atwell, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice, Clemson University
Katherine Weisensee, Professor of Anthropology, Clemson University
Forensic anthropologists are specialized scientists who analyze the skeletal remains of the recently deceased to help authorities figure out who the person was and what happened to them.
© The Conversation
