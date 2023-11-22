Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensic anthropologists work to identify human skeletal remains and uncover the stories of the unknown dead

By Madeline Atwell, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice, Clemson University
Katherine Weisensee, Professor of Anthropology, Clemson University
Forensic anthropologists are specialized scientists who analyze the skeletal remains of the recently deceased to help authorities figure out who the person was and what happened to them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Universal Children’s Day: Post-Covid, Hong Kong must ensure children’s rights
~ Autumn statement live: experts respond to chancellor's tax cuts and benefit changes
~ Are rents rising in your Philly neighborhood? Don't blame the baristas
~ In the face of death, destruction and displacement, beauty plays a vital role in Gaza
~ Digitized records from wildlife centers show the most common ways that humans harm wild animals
~ Small-town America's never-ending struggle to maintain its values hasn't always been good for US democracy
~ Gaza war: how representative is Hamas of ordinary Palestinians?
~ Why a doctor's empathy is important for keeping patients safe
~ DIY faecal transplants? Don't try this at home
~ Americans are tiptoeing out of economic turmoil this holiday shopping season
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter