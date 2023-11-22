Tolerance.ca
Americans are tiptoeing out of economic turmoil this holiday shopping season

By Ayalla A. Ruvio, Associate Professor of Marketing and the Director of the MS of Marketing Research program, Michigan State University
Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing, Michigan State University
With two big shopping days on the horizon – Black Friday and Cyber Monday – U.S. retailers are getting ready for the most important time of the year. The stakes are high: For some companies, the holiday shopping season accounts for 50% of annual revenue. But economic uncertainty…The Conversation


