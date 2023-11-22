Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/ OPT: Deal to release hostages and prisoners must pave way for further releases and a sustained ceasefire

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that a deal has been agreed to release at least 50 hostages, mostly Israeli women and children, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian detainees, many of them children, and an initial four-day long humanitarian pause in the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas and other armed groups in the occupied […] The post Israel/ OPT: Deal to release hostages and prisoners must pave way for further releases and a sustained ceasefire appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
