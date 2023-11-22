Amazon region hit by trio of droughts in grim snapshot of the century to come
By Philip Fearnside, Biólogo e Pesquisador titular (Departamento de Ecologia), Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazônia (INPA)
Rosimeire Araújo Silva, Pesquisadora no Programa da Dinâmica Ambiental, Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazônia (INPA)
The drought is expected to affect the region until mid-2024 at the earliest. Signs of its severity include the lowest water levels in the city of Manaus in 121 years
- Wednesday, November 22, 2023