Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens Barbara Pocock on the quest for greater transparency

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Greens Senator Barbara Pocock – who has a background in economics and industrial relations and formerly worked at the Reserve Bank, in the federal public service and as an academic – has been in parliament only since the 2022 election, But she has already made a mark.

Pocock has been one of the federal parliamentarians who has been holding the big consultancy firms to account this year.

PWC especially has felt the heat over its improper use of confidential government tax information for its commercial gain. The behaviour of the other consultancies has also been under strong…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
