Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

While a Fire Rages in Gaza, the West Bank Smolders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians inspect a damaged building following a November 14 Israeli army raid in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images While global attention is focused on Israel and Gaza, Israeli authorities are tightening their repression in the West Bank and Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians are surging. That repression was already at a peak before the October 7 Hamas-led attack that killed some 1200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel, but it has gotten much worse since. Between January 1 and October 6, Israeli security forces killed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Release Civilians Held Hostage, Fully Allow in Aid
~ China: Mosques Shuttered, Razed, Altered in Muslim Areas
~ Forgiveness or punishment? The government's proposed 'safe harbour' laws send mixed messages on cyber security
~ More than half of Indonesia's protected coral areas look set to suffer severe bleaching every year by 2044, researchers warn
~ How local communities in Indonesia's Gili islands are restoring coral ecosystems amid rising sea temperatures
~ What was the true nature of the 'Matildas effect'? New research shows it was profound, but uneven
~ Thinking of trying a detox? Here's what you need to know first
~ Really need those new shoes? Why you might spend up big at the Black Friday sales
~ EU: Reports Show Need to Fix GSP Trade Regulation
~ British Columbia's proposed bill on 'alternative shelter' risks doing serious harm to unhoused people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter