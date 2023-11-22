Tolerance.ca
Gaza: Release Civilians Held Hostage, Fully Allow in Aid

By Human Rights Watch
(Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a multiple-day ceasefire and the release of dozens of civilians held hostage in Gaza in exchange for the release of scores of Palestinian prisoners. The following can be attributed to Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. “Taking hostages is a war crime and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups need to release all of them, immediately. But blocking the delivery of life-saving aid and fuel until the release of hostages is a war crime that has put the lives of 2.2 million people at risk. Human beings…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
