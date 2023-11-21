Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Reports Show Need to Fix GSP Trade Regulation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police confront garment industry workers on the streets as they protest for a wage increase, Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2023. © 2023 Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Brussels) – The European Commission’s assessment reports on the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) trade regulation expose serious abuses by many beneficiary governments, Human Rights Watch said today. The program grants developing countries tariff-free access to the EU market, conditioned on their respect for certain human and labor rights obligations. But the reports,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
