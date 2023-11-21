Oxygen in the St. Lawrence Estuary is decreasing — and having a major impact on small animals living there
By Ludovic Pascal, Postdoctorant en biogéochimie marine, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Gwénaëlle Chaillou, Professeure de chimie marine à l'Institut des sciences de la mer de Rimouski (ISMER-UQAR), Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
The waters of the St. Lawrence are running out of breath and bottom-dwelling organisms are already feeling the effects. Here’s how ecosystems are reacting.
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023