Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too many renters swelter through summer. Efficient cooling should be the law for rental homes

By Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Sungkavi Selvakumaran, PhD Candidate, Swinburne University, and Lecturer in Public Health, Torrens University Australia
More Australians than ever live in rented homes, many of which get far too hot. With summers getting longer and hotter, keeping millions of people cool should be a national housing policy priority.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
