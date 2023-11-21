Too many renters swelter through summer. Efficient cooling should be the law for rental homes
By Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Sungkavi Selvakumaran, PhD Candidate, Swinburne University, and Lecturer in Public Health, Torrens University Australia
More Australians than ever live in rented homes, many of which get far too hot. With summers getting longer and hotter, keeping millions of people cool should be a national housing policy priority.
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023