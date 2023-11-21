Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Move over, agony aunt: study finds ChatGPT gives better advice than professional columnists

By Piers Howe, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
There’s no doubt ChatGPT has proven to be valuable as a source of quality technical information. But can it also provide social advice?

We explored this question in our new research, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. Our findings suggest later versions of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
