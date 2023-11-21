Here's what happens to your penis as you age
By Rob McLachlan, Professor and clinician in fertility medicine, Hudson Institute
Jinghang Luo, Andrology Fellow, Hudson Institute
Tim Moss, Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Monash University
All parts of your body age and the penis is no exception.
Changes to how your penis looks or works can be signs of underlying health issues and can affect your quality of life. So understanding which changes are normal and when to seek help is important.
Here’s what you can expect to happen to your penis as you age, and when to be concerned.
Will my penis shrink?
There is…
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023