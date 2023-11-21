Tolerance.ca
EU Reports Show Need to Fix GSP Trade Regulation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police confront garment industry workers on the streets as they protest for a wage increase, Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 12, 2023. © 2023 Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Brussels) – The European Commission’s assessment reports on the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) trade regulation expose serious abuses by many beneficiary governments, Human Rights Watch said today. The program grants developing countries tariff-free access to the EU market conditioned on their respect for certain human and labor rights obligations. But the reports,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
