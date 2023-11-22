Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Mosques Shuttered, Razed, Altered in Muslim Areas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A WeChat post by the state television station in Linxia shows how a mosque was closed and turned into a cloth shoe poverty alleviation workshop in Huangniwan Village in August 2018, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China, May 14, 2020. © 2020 China Linxia News Network (New York) – The Chinese government is significantly reducing the number of mosques in Ningxia and Gansu provinces under its “mosque consolidation” policy, in violation of the right to freedom of religion, Human Rights Watch said today. Chinese authorities have decommissioned, closed down,…


© Human Rights Watch
