Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Your United States was normal': has translation tech really made language learning redundant?

By Ingrid Piller, Distinguished Professor of Applied Linguistics, Macquarie University
Every day, millions of people start the day by posting a greeting on social media. None of them expect to be arrested for their friendly morning ritual.

But that’s exactly what happened to a Palestinian construction worker in 2017, when the caption “يصبحهم” (“good morning”) on his Facebook selfie was auto-translated as “attack them.”

A human Arabic speaker would have immediately recognized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Autumn statement: tax cuts could boost UK economy, but businesses also need more certainty
~ Why a social media detox may not be as good for you as you think – new research
~ Health and education are closely linked – NZ needs to integrate them more in primary schools
~ Canada-EU summit: Will Canada push for an end to cultural violence against seal hunters?
~ 'I didn’t feel alone': how governments can help schools address school refusal
~ 10 books to help you understand Israel and Palestine, recommended by experts
~ Australia's rates of autism should be celebrated – but real-life impact, not diagnosis, should determine NDIS support
~ Should businesses consult shareholders before taking a stand on social issues?
~ The Walkley awards were begun by a prominent oil baron. How do we reconcile their history and future?
~ Why the US and its partners cannot afford to go soft on support for Ukraine now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter