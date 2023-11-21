10 books to help you understand Israel and Palestine, recommended by experts
By Dennis Altman, VC Fellow, La Trobe University
Daniel Heller, Kronhill Senior Lecturer in East European Jewish History, Monash University
Ghassan Hage, Professor of Anthropology and Social Theory, The University of Melbourne
Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Jan Lanicek, Associate Professor in Modern European History and Jewish History, UNSW Sydney
Jumana Bayeh, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Micaela Sahhar, Lecturer, History of Ideas, Trinity College, The University of Melbourne
Ned Curthoys, Senior Lecturer in English and Literary Studies, The University of Western Australia
Ran Porat, Affiliate Researcher, The Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
Apeirogon/The Age of Coexistence
- Recommended by Ghassan Hage, Professor of Anthropology and Social Theory, University of Melbourne
I recommend two much-needed books in the present time. Despite the Gaza massacres seemingly planting the seeds of endless future hatred, the future of Palestine/Israel can only be a future of togetherness.
These two very different books provide elements for thinking about such togetherness. The first is Apeirogon by Colum McCann. It is…
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023