Australia's rates of autism should be celebrated – but real-life impact, not diagnosis, should determine NDIS support
By Nancy Sadka, Research Fellow, Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre, La Trobe University
Josephine Barbaro, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, Psychologist, La Trobe University
We’re getting better at early identification and adult diagnosis has contributed to NDIS numbers. But functional impairment is likely to be given greater emphasis in the NDIS reboot.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023