B.C.'s proposed bill on 'alternative shelter' risks doing serious harm to unhoused people
By Stepan Wood, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Law, Society & Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Alexandra Flynn, Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Estair Van Wagner, Assistant Professor, Law, York University, Canada
If passed, B.C.‘s Bill 45 will trample over the constitutional rights of unhoused people by ignoring shelter barriers, Indigenous rights and the need for daytime shelter
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023