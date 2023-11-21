Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable

By Vlad Glăveanu, Professor of Psychology in the School of Psychology, Dublin City University
Constance De Saint Laurent, Assistant Professor of Sociotechnical Systems, Department of Psychology, National University of Ireland Maynooth
The unofficial motto of Silicon Valley has long been “move fast and break things”. It relies on the assumption that in order to create cutting edge technology and to be ahead of the competition, companies need to accept that things will get damaged in the process.

However, this approach can have implications beyond just economics. It can endanger people and be unethical. As we mark the first anniversary of the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT, it’s worth considering whether the big tech companies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Renewed Attacks Against Democracy
~ Spontaneous protests in today’s Russia are extremely dangerous, but in Dagestan the practice continues
~ A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged South African students: why they didn't agree
~ Ghana: Akosombo Dam disaster reveals a history of negligence that continues to this day
~ High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care
~ Why are so many graduates shunning teaching? Pay – but not bonuses – could be the answer
~ Israel and Palestine in the therapist's office: how counsellors support people without taking sides
~ SAD lamps: do they work? Experts explain how they help the winter blues
~ Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third
~ Tropical forest loss from growing rubber trade is more substantial than previously thought – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter