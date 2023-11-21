AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable
By Vlad Glăveanu, Professor of Psychology in the School of Psychology, Dublin City University
Constance De Saint Laurent, Assistant Professor of Sociotechnical Systems, Department of Psychology, National University of Ireland Maynooth
The unofficial motto of Silicon Valley has long been “move fast and break things”. It relies on the assumption that in order to create cutting edge technology and to be ahead of the competition, companies need to accept that things will get damaged in the process.
However, this approach can have implications beyond just economics. It can endanger people and be unethical. As we mark the first anniversary of the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT, it’s worth considering whether the big tech companies…
