Human Rights Observatory

High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care

By Julian Dobson, Senior Research Fellow, Sheffield Hallam University
Sara González, Professor in Human Critical Geography, University of Leeds
When British discount retailer Wilko shut its remaining 68 stores in October 2023, people mourned what they took these closures to signal: the demise of the high street.

The potential or actual decline of England’s town and city centres…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
