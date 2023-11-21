Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

SAD lamps: do they work? Experts explain how they help the winter blues

By Colin Davidson, Professor of Neuropharmacology, University of Central Lancashire
Claire Hutchinson, Professor of Experimental Psychology, University of the West of Scotland
Have you ever noted that you sleep more in the winter months? Or eat more carbs or have low energy? If you do, then you might be one of the around 6% of the higher latitude populations with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

If you’ve searched the internet for tips on how to fight the winter blues you’ve probably been advised to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Renewed Attacks Against Democracy
~ Spontaneous protests in today’s Russia are extremely dangerous, but in Dagestan the practice continues
~ A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged South African students: why they didn't agree
~ Ghana: Akosombo Dam disaster reveals a history of negligence that continues to this day
~ AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable
~ High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care
~ Why are so many graduates shunning teaching? Pay – but not bonuses – could be the answer
~ Israel and Palestine in the therapist's office: how counsellors support people without taking sides
~ Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third
~ Tropical forest loss from growing rubber trade is more substantial than previously thought – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter