Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third
By James Mason, Visiting Academic in Decarbonisation, University of Manchester
Alice Larkin, Professor of Climate Science and Energy Policy, University of Manchester
Simon Bullock, Research Associate, Shipping and Climate Change, University of Manchester
In the vast expanse of the world’s oceans, a transformation is underway.
The international shipping sector, made up of thousands of massive cargo ships laden with many of the goods we buy, emits carbon dioxide (CO₂) roughly equivalent to the entire country of Germany.
Our research emphasises the need for immediate action. Reducing shipping emissions by 34% by 2030 is necessary to stay on course with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal. But with…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 21, 2023