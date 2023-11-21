Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third

By James Mason, Visiting Academic in Decarbonisation, University of Manchester
Alice Larkin, Professor of Climate Science and Energy Policy, University of Manchester
Simon Bullock, Research Associate, Shipping and Climate Change, University of Manchester
In the vast expanse of the world’s oceans, a transformation is underway.

The international shipping sector, made up of thousands of massive cargo ships laden with many of the goods we buy, emits carbon dioxide (CO₂) roughly equivalent to the entire country of Germany.

Our research emphasises the need for immediate action. Reducing shipping emissions by 34% by 2030 is necessary to stay on course with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal. But with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Renewed Attacks Against Democracy
~ Spontaneous protests in today’s Russia are extremely dangerous, but in Dagestan the practice continues
~ A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged South African students: why they didn't agree
~ Ghana: Akosombo Dam disaster reveals a history of negligence that continues to this day
~ AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable
~ High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care
~ Why are so many graduates shunning teaching? Pay – but not bonuses – could be the answer
~ Israel and Palestine in the therapist's office: how counsellors support people without taking sides
~ SAD lamps: do they work? Experts explain how they help the winter blues
~ Tropical forest loss from growing rubber trade is more substantial than previously thought – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter