Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tropical forest loss from growing rubber trade is more substantial than previously thought – new research

By Eleanor Warren-Thomas, Lecturer in Conservation and Forestry, Bangor University
Antje Ahrends, Head of Genetics and Conservation, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
Over 4 million hectares of tree cover – an area equivalent to the size of Switzerland – may have been cleared to make space for rubber plantations since the 1990s. Out of all the rubber planted, 1 million hectares may have been established in key biodiversity areas – sites that contribute significantly to biodiversity in terrestrial, freshwater and marine ecosystems.

These are the findings of our recent research, which mapped the conversion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Renewed Attacks Against Democracy
~ Spontaneous protests in today’s Russia are extremely dangerous, but in Dagestan the practice continues
~ A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged South African students: why they didn't agree
~ Ghana: Akosombo Dam disaster reveals a history of negligence that continues to this day
~ AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable
~ High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care
~ Why are so many graduates shunning teaching? Pay – but not bonuses – could be the answer
~ Israel and Palestine in the therapist's office: how counsellors support people without taking sides
~ SAD lamps: do they work? Experts explain how they help the winter blues
~ Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter