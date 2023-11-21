Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No compelling evidence that air purifiers prevent respiratory infections – new study

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Air purifiers were meant to save us from COVID. A new systematic review wonders where the evidence for that is.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A free messaging app seemed useful for disadvantaged South African students: why they didn't agree
~ Ghana: Akosombo Dam disaster reveals a history of negligence that continues to this day
~ AI makes Silicon Valley’s philosophy of ‘move fast and break things’ untenable
~ High-street regeneration has to start with community trust and care
~ Why are so many graduates shunning teaching? Pay – but not bonuses – could be the answer
~ Israel and Palestine in the therapist's office: how counsellors support people without taking sides
~ SAD lamps: do they work? Experts explain how they help the winter blues
~ Sails and satellite navigation could cut shipping industry's emissions by up to a third
~ Tropical forest loss from growing rubber trade is more substantial than previously thought – new research
~ Italy's far-right claim The Lord of the Rings – but they've misread Tolkien's message
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter