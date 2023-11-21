Lizards, fish and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough
By Michael P. Moore, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Colorado Denver
James Stroud, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Georgia Institute of Technology
From dark dragonflies becoming paler to plants flowering earlier, some species are slowly evolving with the climate. Evolutionary biologists explain why few will evolve fast enough.
