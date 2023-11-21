Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The election of Javier Milei and the challenges of an impoverished Argentina

By Matheus de Oliveira Pereira, Pesquisador do INCT – INEU e do GEDES, Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp)
Milei won in 20 of the country’s 23 provinces. Tired of more than a decade of economic stagnation, Argentinians chose a radical ultra-liberal, who will need to articulate himself without losing his “anti-system” legitimacyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
