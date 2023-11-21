Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Numerous journalists connected to Azerbaijani news site arrested

By Arzu Geybullayeva
At least three Azerbaijani journalists were arrested on November 20 from Abzas media in connection with corruption reporting. International press groups are calling for their release.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
