Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Migrant Worker Abuses Linked to Broader Climate Harms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Purna during dialysis that lasts four hours each session, with the costs covered by the Government of Nepal, Butwal, Nepal, July 20, 2023. © 2023 Human Rights Watch Migrant workers form 88 percent of the UAE population and often come from climate-vulnerable countries. UAE-based workers are exposed to escalating climate risks, especially extreme heat, which is linked to chronic health harms and even death. Widespread labor abuses like exorbitant recruitment fees and wage theft limit workers’ ability to send financial support back home, including during climate-linked…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Numerous journalists connected to Azerbaijani news site arrested
~ Global: COP28 climate change summit essential need-to-knows
~ Philippines: Lawmakers Threaten Rights Body on Abortion
~ Who is Sam Altman, OpenAI's wunderkind ex-CEO – and why was he fired?
~ At OzAsia 2023, Australia’s appreciation of multiculturalism and diversity is most evident in food
~ OpenAI’s board is facing backlash for firing CEO Sam Altman – but it’s good it had the power to
~ Australia's secrecy laws include 875 offences. Reforms are welcome, but don't go far enough for press freedom
~ In September we went past 1.5 degrees. In November, we tipped over 2 degrees for the first time. What's going on?
~ What’s the point of journalism? To enable informed decisions
~ A year after Pakistan's floods, 44% of children have stunted growth. What can be done about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter