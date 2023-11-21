Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Lawmakers Threaten Rights Body on Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, July 24, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (Manila) – Threats by members of the Philippine Congress to defund the national human rights commission have resulted in its weakening of support for abortion rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The lawmakers’ action against the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) not only undermines the commission’s ability to protect reproductive rights in the Philippines but imperils all…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
