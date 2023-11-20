Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In America, national parks are more than scenic − they’re sacred. But they were created at a cost to Native Americans

By Thomas S. Bremer, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, American Religious History, Rhodes College
The idea of Manifest Destiny inspired Americans to push west, leading to the creation of the first national parks. But those beliefs spelled removal for many Native American groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This Thanksgiving − and on any holiday − these steps will help prevent foodborne illness
~ Could the good news story about the ecological crisis be the collective grief we are feeling?
~ The 15-minute city is a popular planning approach, but relies on ableist assumptions
~ What are the new COVID booster vaccines? Can I get one? Do they work? Are they safe?
~ How culturally appropriate diets can be a pathway to food security in the Canadian Arctic
~ Azerbaijan: Significant concerns about detained journalist Ulvi Hasanli
~ South Africa Mulls Major Immigration Overhaul
~ First Person: ‘Severe shock’ as Gaza neighbourhoods are erased
~ How movies use music to manipulate your memory
~ Women still face unfair pressure about having children -- here's what to expect if you don't have kids when you're young
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter