Human Rights Observatory

The 15-minute city is a popular planning approach, but relies on ableist assumptions

By Ronald Norman Buliung, Professor Department of Geography, Geomatics and Environment, University of Toronto
The idea of the 15-minute city has become popular globally. But this approach relies on ableist assumptions and doesn’t reflect inclusive urban design.The Conversation


