Human Rights Observatory

South Africa Mulls Major Immigration Overhaul

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Africans and foreign nationals during a demonstration against xenophobia in Johannesburg, on March 26, 2022. © 2022 EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images Migration may be an increasingly contentious issue in South Africa, but that does not justify taking an axe to refugee rights and chipping away at the country’s commitments under the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, as the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) recently proposed alongside other immigration reforms. Frustrations have risen across the board. Scapegoating of foreigners by officials has pushed many…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
